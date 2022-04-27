 Skip to content

Incremental Epic Hero 2 Playtest update for 27 April 2022

[ver. 0.2.0.2]

Share · View all patches · Build 8630499 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added : "Effect Increment per Gold Cost" on Resource Upgrades, so that you can easily see which upgrades has the best efficiency to buy now
Added : Tooltips on "Accepted Quest #" in Quest tab and "Available Queue" in Upgrade Tab
Added : New Global Quests [Capturing Monsters]
Added : Lab and Ability in Help tab
Fixed : Some of skill passive effects didn't work
Fixed : Sometimes you didn't have correct nitro
Balanced : Increased some quest's reward EXP

If you hit a bug that you couldn't get correct amount of nitro, please try rebooting the Steam application.

