[ver. 0.2.0.2]

Added : "Effect Increment per Gold Cost" on Resource Upgrades, so that you can easily see which upgrades has the best efficiency to buy now

Added : Tooltips on "Accepted Quest #" in Quest tab and "Available Queue" in Upgrade Tab

Added : New Global Quests [Capturing Monsters]

Added : Lab and Ability in Help tab

Fixed : Some of skill passive effects didn't work

Fixed : Sometimes you didn't have correct nitro

Balanced : Increased some quest's reward EXP

If you hit a bug that you couldn't get correct amount of nitro, please try rebooting the Steam application.