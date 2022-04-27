Update 0.3.2.0

Hello Radiant Adventurers! The new hotfix update is here! The game will now give you a warning if you try to load a file from a previous version. (Don't worry though, this update is fully compatible with 0.3.1.0)
This update addresses some minor bugs, and has added plenty of small improvements! Here are a few things that were changed:
- Lifestones: Resting at a lifestone will now despawn any enemies in the area. This prevents enemies from spawn camping you in certain situations. They will not drop loot when defeated this way however.
- Camp Pack: You can now place campfires even when there are enemies in the area! This way you can sleep through the night when trying to press forward.
- Melee weapon effects: Melee weapons now play a clink animation when hitting a wall. This will help to distinguish when your attacks are blocked by an obstacle that prevents you from hitting an enemy.
- Projectile physics: Projectiles are no longer blocked by areas that would also block movement (such as water or a pit.) they also will play an animation when sinking into water!
- Blood effects: Enemies now spray blood/slime/bone pieces when hit! This really feels better!
- New sound effects: A few sounds were replaced with better versions.
- Minor bugs: A handful of minor bugs were patched from 0.3.1.0
Changed files in this update