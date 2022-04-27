 Skip to content

Peglin update for 27 April 2022

v0.7.14 Bugfix Patch

Build 8629809

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bugfixes:

  • Relic Minigame Tooltips not hiding after leaving the minigame
  • Achievement added for defeating the Animated Ruins (current final boss)
  • Webbed pegs can no longer become durable, to prevent them killing shots with the Gift That Keeps Giving
  • Bombulet now doubles Rigged Bombs as Regular Bombs
  • Slime Boss Peg Slime alpha reduced to make spotting Special Pegs easier
  • Slime Boss navigation fixed when revisiting boss stage

Magnet Changes:

  • Bombs now have weak attraction instead of strong attraction, to help prevent rigged bomb deaths
  • Increased attract strength for first 3 seconds (10% higher than it was for regular pegs, 20% higher for special pegs), then starts to slowly lose power over next 17 seconds

These aren't intended to be magnet nerfs (which is why we buffed its strength to start), just intended to keep the game moving along a bit quicker when you have it active, to prevent it from getting stuck until the timeout, and to prevent it from blowing you up!

