Underground Life update for 27 April 2022

Underground Life - Update 1.04

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog:

  • Fixed Richard's quest that failing to accept it.
  • Fixed some forest and undergrounds gates. Some of them were left opened after returning to that place.
  • Fixed some dialogs in some merchant quests.
  • Fixed the icons names on the screen. The last letter was cut off.
  • Fixed many quests being completed before finishing all of them
    the objectives.
  • Fixed tutorial quest, it was completed before time.
  • Game performance has been slightly improved.
  • Shields don't generate much delay any more when used them.
  • Increased the difficulty curve to level up.
  • Fixed a bug that caused some alchemy potions to use their effect
    for every second.
  • Fixed a bug that did not allow to count defeated bosses.
  • Reduced the experience that some basic cooking and crafting recipes give for
    balance skill.

