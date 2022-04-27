Underground Life - Update 1.04

Changelog:
- Fixed Richard's quest that failing to accept it.
- Fixed some forest and undergrounds gates. Some of them were left opened after returning to that place.
- Fixed some dialogs in some merchant quests.
- Fixed the icons names on the screen. The last letter was cut off.
- Fixed many quests being completed before finishing all of them
the objectives.
- Fixed tutorial quest, it was completed before time.
- Game performance has been slightly improved.
- Shields don't generate much delay any more when used them.
- Increased the difficulty curve to level up.
- Fixed a bug that caused some alchemy potions to use their effect
for every second.
- Fixed a bug that did not allow to count defeated bosses.
- Reduced the experience that some basic cooking and crafting recipes give for
balance skill.
