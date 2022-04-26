Tuesday Update Notes - Weight Classes are here!

Adds the ability to choose a weight class in both multiplayer and solo play modes
- There are eight weight classes from Flyweight to Heavyweight
- The Host of a multiplayer match can choose the match weight class and this will display in the lobby list for joining players
- While one weight class is not really easier or harder than another, they reflect the overall power of punches and the likelihood that a combo or punch chain will result in a player becoming dizzy (and thus susceptible to knockdowns)
- The Heavyweight class reflects the most recent damage settings with heavy hits and fast takedowns using combos
- The Flyweight class increases the number of chained punches required to cause dizzy states (drastically) and reduces hit damage which results in much longer fights (for our cardio loving crew).
- The six other classes progress incrementally between both of these extremes and my hope is that there is a weight class for everyone that reflects their ideal play preference
- Note that it might seem a bit counterintuitive for fighters to be able to change weight classes between matches, but I think this offers a flexible solution to help everyone find their fun and their own workout preference
Changed files in this update