Rank: Warmaster update for 26 April 2022

Patch Notes for Version Alpha 0.8.11.3760

Patch Notes for Version Alpha 0.8.11.3760 - 26 April 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Final PBR Updates to buildings to add corporation color changes and other effects.
  • Defaults in QuickDesigner will calculate ship correctly.
  • Cargo Ship is now able to be defaultly created in QuickDesigner
  • Terrain is now refreshed several times a second to prevent major visual glitching.
  • Navigational commands (RTS) now reflect better what the selected objects can do (Such as repair and/or Salvage)
  • Fixed memory leak in debug logging of campaign.
  • Fixed issues with Tutorial 1 (Prologue 1)
  • Fixed issue with loading of ships in certain scenarios.
  • Various Fixes

