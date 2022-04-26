- Final PBR Updates to buildings to add corporation color changes and other effects.
- Defaults in QuickDesigner will calculate ship correctly.
- Cargo Ship is now able to be defaultly created in QuickDesigner
- Terrain is now refreshed several times a second to prevent major visual glitching.
- Navigational commands (RTS) now reflect better what the selected objects can do (Such as repair and/or Salvage)
- Fixed memory leak in debug logging of campaign.
- Fixed issues with Tutorial 1 (Prologue 1)
- Fixed issue with loading of ships in certain scenarios.
- Various Fixes
Rank: Warmaster update for 26 April 2022
Patch Notes for Version Alpha 0.8.11.3760
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update