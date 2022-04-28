- Fixed 'Glory to the Rabble' quest not being closed if the player joins the Albs
- Changed: The option stepper does not repeat when clicking the buttons using the mouse
- Crane will no longer be mentioned in "Recruiting for Heinrich"
- if the Player hasn't started "A bounty for Crane" yet.
- Fix works only if "Food for Crane" is still available.
- Added: Overlay if settings option need a restart of the app
- Fixed a bug where the "Voice of Khan" was unresponsive after dueling with Ruben
- Fixed some perk learn glitches
- Changed inconsistent naming of certain swords
- Changed fire texture size
- Fixed text errors
- Fixed certain graphics setting bugs
- Fixed too large VFX textures
- Bugfix in trade menu while reverting a sale when the player has no money
- Jax is now able to parry with twohanded weapons in certain situations
- Fixed certain GPU memory fragmention problems
- Fixed graphical issues
- Fixed text errors
- Fixed navigation issues of certain NPCs
- Fixed unwanted far distance visibility of Azok
- Fixed Hector not teaching thievery stuff
- Fixed Tilas not speaking with Marwin or Sid if the player had not spoken to him before
- Trolls roots are plants now
- Fixed Icon for damaged crossbow
- Jax is able to use the jetpack while falling after stumbling off a cliff now
- Fixed hit effects for rusty colossus robots
- Fixed graphical issues of certain meshes
ELEX II update for 28 April 2022
Patch 4 Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
ELEX2 Content Depot 900041
- Loading history…
ELEX2 Binaries Depot 900042
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update