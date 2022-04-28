 Skip to content

ELEX II update for 28 April 2022

Patch 4 Notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed 'Glory to the Rabble' quest not being closed if the player joins the Albs
  • Changed: The option stepper does not repeat when clicking the buttons using the mouse
  • Crane will no longer be mentioned in "Recruiting for Heinrich"
  • if the Player hasn't started "A bounty for Crane" yet.
  • Fix works only if "Food for Crane" is still available.
  • Added: Overlay if settings option need a restart of the app
  • Fixed a bug where the "Voice of Khan" was unresponsive after dueling with Ruben
  • Fixed some perk learn glitches
  • Changed inconsistent naming of certain swords
  • Changed fire texture size
  • Fixed text errors
  • Fixed certain graphics setting bugs
  • Fixed too large VFX textures
  • Bugfix in trade menu while reverting a sale when the player has no money
  • Jax is now able to parry with twohanded weapons in certain situations
  • Fixed certain GPU memory fragmention problems
  • Fixed graphical issues
  • Fixed text errors
  • Fixed navigation issues of certain NPCs
  • Fixed unwanted far distance visibility of Azok
  • Fixed Hector not teaching thievery stuff
  • Fixed Tilas not speaking with Marwin or Sid if the player had not spoken to him before
  • Trolls roots are plants now
  • Fixed Icon for damaged crossbow
  • Jax is able to use the jetpack while falling after stumbling off a cliff now
  • Fixed hit effects for rusty colossus robots
  • Fixed graphical issues of certain meshes

