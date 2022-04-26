(Virus_); - pre-uu2.v1

Hey everyone! Jess here! I wanted to say thank you all so much for showing interest in (Virus_);! As such, I'm releasing a pre-release of the next build to get feedback on! This patch is gonna focus on the new features that will be releasing alongside update 0.5.0!
Once again, if you have any feedback or find any bugs, please report them in the discussions tab on steam!~
Patch Notes
New
Player Kit:
-
Wall Jumping
- On the player's journey of taking over different devices, after defeating the first boss, they unlock the ability to wall jump! Wall jumping doesn't consume any of the player's jumps, however it requires them to use specific tiles on the wall to do said wall jump
-
Dashing
- As well, the player will learn to dash! This will allow the player to do a short dash forwards that grants 0.2s of iFrames, and gives you a slight vertical boost if you're in the air (Bound to Caps Lock and K)
-
Secondary Attack
- Projectile attacks are no longer primary attacks, they are now classified as secondary attacks, so you can now have 2 attacks equipped at once (Bound to Right Click and I)
Changes
Player
-
Overlay
- Updated the player's health overlay
-
Camera
- Zoomed out the camera : 5.2 -> 5.6
-
Keybinds
- Sprint : Shift -> Shift/L
- Melee Attack : Left Click -> Left Click/J
-
Jump
- The player now has variable jump (holding the jump button longer will allow the player to jump higher and vise versa)
- Increased jump velocity : 13.25 -> 15
Levels
- Updated the ported levels to use some of the new mechanics
Cores
-
Movement Cores
-
Removed Movement Cores
-
Sprint
- Moved to base kit
-
-
Attack Cores
-
Re-named to "Secondary Cores"
-
Disabled the Secondary Cores menu for this patch
-
Basic Melee Attack
- Moved to base kit
-
Basic Ranged Attack
- Temporarily moved to base kit
-
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug with the player's animation, sometimes causing the melee attack to take some time to come out
- Fixed a bug with the how the player's projectile was spawned, sometimes causing the projectile to move at half speed or slower
- Fixed a bug that caused the player's sprite to bug out when falling and then jumping
Changed files in this update