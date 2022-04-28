VR Overhaul | Hotfix v0.6.1.7

- Fingerprints on some Maple Lodge Campsite objects will now be the correct size
- Ghosts will no longer get stuck outside of medium tents, when trying to kill a player
- House candles will now work correctly
- Ghosts will no longer get stuck in the wrong animation during events and hunts
- Tent windows now have the correct textures
- Held candles and lighters will no longer blow out if the host walked outside in heavy rain
- Playing without VR with SteamVR installed will no longer auto close the game after the SteamVR inactivity timer (default 10 minutes)
