Phasmophobia update for 28 April 2022

VR Overhaul | Hotfix v0.6.1.7

Last edited by Wendy

  • Fingerprints on some Maple Lodge Campsite objects will now be the correct size
  • Ghosts will no longer get stuck outside of medium tents, when trying to kill a player
  • House candles will now work correctly
  • Ghosts will no longer get stuck in the wrong animation during events and hunts
  • Tent windows now have the correct textures
  • Held candles and lighters will no longer blow out if the host walked outside in heavy rain
  • Playing without VR with SteamVR installed will no longer auto close the game after the SteamVR inactivity timer (default 10 minutes)

If you experience any issues or want to give feedback, please join the official Phasmophobia Discord : https://discord.gg/phasmophobia
Thanks,

The Kinetic Games Team

