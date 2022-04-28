General Gameplay:
✦ Updated Tutorial
✦ Updated Gauntlet
✦ Updated Firing Range
✦ Updated Arena
✦ New User Quests
✦ [All Maps] Collision, Out of Bound, and Exploit fixes
✦ Add blocking volume to stop players from going under the payload
✦ Update tutorial bot difficulty
✦ Fix leaderboards in training mode
✦ Improve choppy VFX on Quest
✦ Fix issue where grapple leash sometimes stays visible
✦ Fix issue where Clicker can be despawned when leaving an online lobby
✦ Fix an instance where the death screen would be visible in an online lobby
✦ Do not allow skill activation after match end
✦ Fixed an instance of joining the wrong team when joining friends or from an online lobby
✦ Refresh grab slots after grapple to allow grabbing weapons
✦ Updated Matchmaking and team balancing
✦ Improve server merging while rematching and team balancing
✦ Store UI Fixes and updates
✦ Update playlist UI
✦ Update Level Enhancements tooltip
✦ Spatialized UI Audio
✦ General UI improvements
✦ Localization Updates
Patch Notes 1.3.13 (Bugfix)
