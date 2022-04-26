 Skip to content

Noble Fates update for 26 April 2022

Noble Fates 0.25.0.35 Released!

Split terrain detail textures up to prevent rendering stalls, can save 30-50ms when Raining  

Learning  
Automatically learn prerequisites as part of a Command  

Toggle Roofs  
Fix bug that prevented hot key introduction in existing Guided Experience games  

Fire  
1.5x rate of growth  
2x rate of spread  
2x rate of burning Straw Props  
1.5x rate of burning Ramshackle Props  
Don't leave burned husks for Ramshackle or Straw Props  

UI  
Resolve some edge cases around [ESC] usage```
