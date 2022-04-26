Split terrain detail textures up to prevent rendering stalls, can save 30-50ms when Raining
Learning
Automatically learn prerequisites as part of a Command
Toggle Roofs
Fix bug that prevented hot key introduction in existing Guided Experience games
Fire
1.5x rate of growth
2x rate of spread
2x rate of burning Straw Props
1.5x rate of burning Ramshackle Props
Don't leave burned husks for Ramshackle or Straw Props
UI
Resolve some edge cases around [ESC] usage```
Noble Fates update for 26 April 2022
Noble Fates 0.25.0.35 Released!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
