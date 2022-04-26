 Skip to content

Radio Free Europa update for 26 April 2022

Second Minor Update

Fixed: FoV Saved but not applied between levels
Fixed: Health Upgrades not applying properly

After defeating the last stage there is now a victory screen instead of the game looping back to the beginning

