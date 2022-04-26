- Fixed an issue where players would endlessly auto-attack when clicking the mouse button once.
- Fixed an issue where players were unable to mine rocks when clicking with the mouse button.
- Fixed an issue where players could not attack certain objects while holding down the mouse button.
- Fixed an issue where players would stop performing their current action when holding down the mouse button and moving away from the target.
- Fixed an issue where players would stop feeding Beefalo while holding down the mouse button.
- Fixed an issue where players would be stuck trying to chop down trees while holding down the mouse button.
Don't Starve Together update for 26 April 2022
Game Hotfix [505171]
Patchnotes via Steam Community
