Don't Starve Together update for 26 April 2022

Game Hotfix [505171]

26 April 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue where players would endlessly auto-attack when clicking the mouse button once.
  • Fixed an issue where players were unable to mine rocks when clicking with the mouse button.
  • Fixed an issue where players could not attack certain objects while holding down the mouse button.
  • Fixed an issue where players would stop performing their current action when holding down the mouse button and moving away from the target.
  • Fixed an issue where players would stop feeding Beefalo while holding down the mouse button.
  • Fixed an issue where players would be stuck trying to chop down trees while holding down the mouse button.

