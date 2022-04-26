0.1.03 Patch

Additions:
- Crafting each item takes 3 seconds now
(items will have different crafting timings in the future)
Changes:
- Added more range to spears
- Barrels are broken much harder with the rock now
- When pressing the place button it automatically closes inventory screen
Bug Fixes:
- FIXED ALL INVENTORY AND HOTBAR KNOWN ISSUES FOR NOW:
- Showing wrong item in hand
- Items no longer making new stacks when other non-full stacks are present in inventory
- Changing Building material or repairing now make sounds and particles
- After pressing the place button if you move items in inventory the placing hologram will dissapear
- Flashlight now works on low shadow settings
- Fixed various bugs with Farms:
- Crops not growing
- Harvesting crops with F key instead of E
Changed files in this update