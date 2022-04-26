 Skip to content

Far Lands update for 26 April 2022

0.1.03 Patch

Build 8628766

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Additions:

  • Crafting each item takes 3 seconds now
    (items will have different crafting timings in the future)

Changes:

  • Added more range to spears
  • Barrels are broken much harder with the rock now
  • When pressing the place button it automatically closes inventory screen

Bug Fixes:

  • FIXED ALL INVENTORY AND HOTBAR KNOWN ISSUES FOR NOW:
  • Showing wrong item in hand
  • Items no longer making new stacks when other non-full stacks are present in inventory
  • Changing Building material or repairing now make sounds and particles
  • After pressing the place button if you move items in inventory the placing hologram will dissapear
  • Flashlight now works on low shadow settings
  • Fixed various bugs with Farms:
  • Crops not growing
  • Harvesting crops with F key instead of E
