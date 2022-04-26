 Skip to content

Apotheker update for 26 April 2022

Apotheker Update 4/26/2022

Hi Everyone!

Just releasing a quick update to fix a few bugs we've found over time - nothing huge. Let us know if you run into any new issues!

Here are the changes:

  • Fixed an issue where sometimes when starting a new game and skipping the tutorial, the game would soft lock until you restarted it.
  • Fixed an issue where the newspaper was not correctly showing every time you loaded a save during the morning
  • Fixed a bug where dialogue conversations that were queued up to be with NPC's were not saving properly
  • Fixed various small issues with Expert difficulty not properly handling all the ways that you can give up or fail a potion, and made it so you could no longer work on a past-deadline potion.
  • Updated the difficulty stars for a few quests where the stars weren't really accurate to the actual difficulty. (Potions are still the same requirements/rewards, just the stars are changed)
  • Added a few more random headlines for fun!

