Apotheker Update 4/26/2022

Hi Everyone!
Just releasing a quick update to fix a few bugs we've found over time - nothing huge. Let us know if you run into any new issues!
Here are the changes:
- Fixed an issue where sometimes when starting a new game and skipping the tutorial, the game would soft lock until you restarted it.
- Fixed an issue where the newspaper was not correctly showing every time you loaded a save during the morning
- Fixed a bug where dialogue conversations that were queued up to be with NPC's were not saving properly
- Fixed various small issues with Expert difficulty not properly handling all the ways that you can give up or fail a potion, and made it so you could no longer work on a past-deadline potion.
- Updated the difficulty stars for a few quests where the stars weren't really accurate to the actual difficulty. (Potions are still the same requirements/rewards, just the stars are changed)
- Added a few more random headlines for fun!
Changed files in this update