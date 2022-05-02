Hotfix 4.1

But wait, there's more! On Monday, May 2, we'll roll out Update 4.1 with even more fixes, tweaks, and updates, all brought to us by feedback from our fantastic community! Here's what's in 4.1:
AI Bot Improvements
- Improved AI logic for deciding when to pulse using the new pulse changes
- Player bots will pulse grabbed survivors to free them. (This works for players too!)
- Player bots will occasionally look around when idle
- Player bots will now make some effort to avoid enemies that encroach on their personal space
Bug Fixes
- Fixed player bot behavior when multiple survivors are gooed, grabbed, or downed
- Fixed proximate cause of infinite ammo laser rifle. Players can begin the spin-up period for the laser rifle while it's being equipped
- Player Bots will no longer consume health boosters
- Bots are much better at recovering from being stuck now. If you do notice a bot that's become stuck, it's not a bug. It's due to a flaw in the underlying structure of the universe.
- Fixed Ultrawide support - We believe that the game should display properly on even the widest of displays now. Please let us know and share your ultra- and ultra-ultra- wide screenshots in the Discord. (Please, no ultra-ultra-ultra wide screens, though. That would just be gratuitous.)
- Fix for matter compiler rerolls not going beyond 1. We know we've said this before, but we're pretty sure we've found everything that was breaking this, for real this time. Please let us know if you're still affected after 4.1 lands on Monday.
