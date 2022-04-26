 Skip to content

Treason Playtest update for 26 April 2022

Treason Playtest update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Updated t_dust2ode, t_dustode and t_temple;
  • Updated some sounds;
  • Changed default clues number and clues process time;
  • Added sv_vote_issue_changelevel_after_round - determines after which round players can start the change level vote;
  • (EXPERIMENTAL) Changed sv_airaccelerate to 1;
  • Fixed absence of tomb;
  • Made Heal ability overlay more transparent;
  • Changed how player connect message plays, now it plays when player joins the game instead of connecting to server;
  • Added total player count in traitor count message.
