- Updated t_dust2ode, t_dustode and t_temple;
- Updated some sounds;
- Changed default clues number and clues process time;
- Added sv_vote_issue_changelevel_after_round - determines after which round players can start the change level vote;
- (EXPERIMENTAL) Changed sv_airaccelerate to 1;
- Fixed absence of tomb;
- Made Heal ability overlay more transparent;
- Changed how player connect message plays, now it plays when player joins the game instead of connecting to server;
- Added total player count in traitor count message.
Treason Playtest update for 26 April 2022
Treason Playtest update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
