 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Afterthought update for 26 April 2022

Patchnotes 1.15 - Dash Callenges

Share · View all patches · Build 8628094 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Added: New System for “Challenges”

  • Added: All Challenges of Dash

  • Added: Grid Level (Sandbox for Practicing and Testing)

  • Added: More Kinetic Sculptures in Cycle 8

  • Fixed: Missing Level References 2.7 and 2.8

Changed files in this update

Afterthought Content Depot 1400631
  • Loading history…
Afterthought Dev Content Depot 1400632
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.