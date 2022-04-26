 Skip to content

Arcane Waters Playtest update for 26 April 2022

PlayTest Patch Notes Build#1452

update group panel leave button

Update gold panel width to cover up the entire bottom hud buttons

pulled changes from main

update gold panel width to cover the entire bottom hud when enabled

Set delay to 0 when npc text is clicked

set delay to 0 when npc text is clicked

set unimplemented buttons to not interactable

pulled changes in main

update ore assets removing wrong asset added to project

update ore prefabs and update reference in ore manager

Update ore assets removing wrong ore asset and replacing it on affected prefab and re-assigning assets in scene

