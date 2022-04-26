Patch Notes Version 0.4.26p

Hello Dear Players,
We prepared an update to improve the gameplay stability and to adjust balance. We greatly apologize for the inconvenience.
Major fixes
-
Fixed a bug where players lose their progress in the game.
-
Fixed a bug that displayed player rankings incorrectly.
Minor changes/fixes
-
Removed skipping tutorial messages by any button, now players can skip tutorial messages with "SPACE" button only. Also current objective for the tutorial is displayed on the left side of the screen.
-
Price for the red worm is now decreased.
-
Fixed a bug where bread was useless at 1st map. Fish that you can catch on bread now are bluegill and pumpkinseed.
-
Experience for catching big fish is decreased now.
-
We removed possibility to change language except Polish and English (more languages are being prepared).
-
Fixed animation for pumpkinseed and largemouth bass in 3D view.
-
Tweaks in fishing system to prevent fish from slipping away too fast.
-
Increased first level of fishing net capacity from 10 kg to 15kg, additionally we reduced experience needed for leveling the net.
-
Fixed a bug that causes incorrect display of skill point added every level.
-
Fixed display issue in personal records where players didn't see correct map name where fish were caught.
Additional information
-
In-game chat is temporarily disabled, estimated time to fix the chat is 24 to 48 hours.
-
Rankings has been reset to avoid any profile issues.
We will continue to provide improvement updates in upcoming days so you can enjoy Ultimate Fishing Simulator 2 more comfortably. Please stay tuned for more news.
Happy fishing,
Development Team
