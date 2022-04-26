New endgame scaling

This update 0.3.3.8 is mainly targeted at improving the endgame experience for Striving for Light.
- New enemy scaling system for the endgame. The enemies HP is now scaling exponentionally to better match the player power gain. This should help to keep the challenge for endgame runs.
- Performance improvements for the new melee chaining skills. Melee chaining skills are now also culled when they overlap each other to keep the screenspace readable.
- Skill spawn algorithm has been improved to equal out spawn rates for the base skills and advanced skills
- Performance improvements for enemy death routines
- A new threaded physic model is now used which should improve performance for combat intense situations
- [Melee Skill] Wind Shock now has a base damage and is not scaling with player melee damage (did scale).
- [Melee Skill] Clash of Steel now has a base damage and is not scaling with player melee damage (did scale).
- [Melee Skill] Piercing Blow is now not anymore scaling with AoE size (did scale with AoE size).
- Fixed a bug which caused performance issues on enemy overkills (more damage dealt than available enemy HP).
Thanks for everyone providing helpful feedback, which is what drives the development forward! You are invited to join our discord and participate in the ongoing development of Striving for Light!
