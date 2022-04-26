Official v1.0 2022-04-27

- Fixed a bug in the Transformation Table| Abnormal interaction of the Transformation Table causing the buttons to malfunction.
- Fixed a bug in Weird Engineer | The game does not work after the engineer has stolen the equipment
- Fixed the bug that only the HUD is displayed | The black screen problem caused by the time zone not being read
- Fixed a bug where the mouse was not properly aligned| a problem with the alignment due to the resolution.
- Added currency drops.
6.Incorrect event room portal.
Fixing
- Seamless integration of mouse keyboard mode and joystick mode.
- Frame lock.
- Production factory not producing treasure chests correctly.
- Weapon properties screen stuck in the battle screen.
- Bug with localized language displaying incorrectly .(it may be related to the time zone bug, please get back to me if it's fixed, thanks!)
- Bug with invincibility of enemies.(it may be related to the time zone bug, please get back to me if it's fixed, thanks!)
