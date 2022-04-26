 Skip to content

Metal Mind update for 26 April 2022

Official v1.0 2022-04-27

Share · View all patches · Build 8627351 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Fixed a bug in the Transformation Table| Abnormal interaction of the Transformation Table causing the buttons to malfunction.
  2. Fixed a bug in Weird Engineer | The game does not work after the engineer has stolen the equipment
  3. Fixed the bug that only the HUD is displayed | The black screen problem caused by the time zone not being read
  4. Fixed a bug where the mouse was not properly aligned| a problem with the alignment due to the resolution.
  5. Added currency drops.
    6.Incorrect event room portal.

Fixing

  1. Seamless integration of mouse keyboard mode and joystick mode.
  2. Frame lock.
  3. Production factory not producing treasure chests correctly.
  4. Weapon properties screen stuck in the battle screen.
  5. Bug with localized language displaying incorrectly .(it may be related to the time zone bug, please get back to me if it's fixed, thanks!)
  6. Bug with invincibility of enemies.(it may be related to the time zone bug, please get back to me if it's fixed, thanks!)
    7.Incorrect event room portal

