Age of Empires IV update for 2 May 2022

Age of Empires IV — Patch 11963 is Now Live!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The latest patch for Age of Empires IV is now available!

Patch 11963 brings with it Team Game Map Size changes, map tuning, balance changes, and more!
For full details be sure to head over to the original Patch Notes using the link below.

NOTE:  Upon updating to this patch, you will no longer be able to utilize replays and saves from previous updates. While we do our best effort to minimize impact on saves, Campaign and Skirmish saves from the previous patch are impacted and will no longer be accessible after you update. Campaign progress will NOT be lost.

