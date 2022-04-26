Version 0.118b changelist

Fixes/updates to clean up 0.118 changes:
- Use raycasts instead of spherecasts for laser (faster, barely changes behavior)
- Fix beam collisions not working
- Fixed part rotation on axis-aligned connectors
- Created default max range for range-of-motion parts
- Fixed rendering of steering wheels with flashing (picking up crystals)
- Saved vehicles now render flex beams
- Saved vehicles now render something for ropes (newly saved vehicles only)
- Added some new tutorial messages:
-- When you first start playing: Here are the controls
-- Map after playing level 1: Challenge mode unlocked
-- Level 2: Can use the same vehicle again
- Localization updates to French and Chinese Simplified
Changed files in this update