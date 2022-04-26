 Skip to content

Instruments of Destruction update for 26 April 2022

Version 0.118b changelist

26 April 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes/updates to clean up 0.118 changes:

  • Use raycasts instead of spherecasts for laser (faster, barely changes behavior)
  • Fix beam collisions not working
  • Fixed part rotation on axis-aligned connectors
  • Created default max range for range-of-motion parts
  • Fixed rendering of steering wheels with flashing (picking up crystals)
  • Saved vehicles now render flex beams
  • Saved vehicles now render something for ropes (newly saved vehicles only)
  • Added some new tutorial messages:
    -- When you first start playing: Here are the controls
    -- Map after playing level 1: Challenge mode unlocked
    -- Level 2: Can use the same vehicle again
  • Localization updates to French and Chinese Simplified

