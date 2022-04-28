SAS 4 Update 1.11 is out now!

New Content
- New faction war events will contain 2 new possible game modes:
- Power Up: This facility is suffering major power issues. Morlok’s willing to pay to keep the emergency generators online while technicians offworld try to get the power back on. Be warned, the zombies seem to be destroying any they find. If they destroy too many, we lose the facility.
- Reactor Leak: This facility was conducting tests on the infection. Morlok wants that data but the reactor is in meltdown. Upload the data from as many terminals as you can. They should heal you a little when you activate them.
Bug Fixes & Balance Changes
- Fixed bug where direct damage to bosses was being reduced by 50%.
- Weapons that deal direct damage will now deal 100% damage to bosses.
- Weapons that deal damage over time (e.g. Stripper, Krakatoa, etc) continue to do the same damage as 1.10.2
- To be clear this isn't a nerf to damage over time but a buff to the other weapons.
- Reduced Boss HP For Low Level Teams
- Fixed Elite Augment Cores not giving enough damage, pierce and damage over time.
- Fixed Biosynthesis healing per bullet instead of per zombie death
- Fixed damage over time not applying to stunned zombies
- Fixed bosses not having temporary immunity to stun after recovering from it
- Fixed Adrenaline Skill granting a higher fire speed increase than intended.
- Fixed crash on Power Out level
- Changed Power Out to allow other types of bosses on Nightmare mode rather than being limited to Savage Mech.
- Reduced Krakatoa base damage from 900 to 700
- Fixed bug where high damage ammo bonuses were being applied twice to Krakatoa
- Fixed bug where Krakatoa would spawn a lava pool per zombie hit rather than per shot.
- Added a toggle to the settings screen and pause menu so players can disable screen shake.
- Updated the timing for contracts so there should always be at least 1 contract available to play.
- We have made improvements to the way we handle loot drops to reduce the chance of loot becoming stuck in areas players couldn’t access. Loot that spawns in areas only accessible by zombies will now be pushed out towards the player.
- Fixed a bug where players would gain 1 clip size despite not having any bonuses to clip size.
- Fixed bug where Zerfallen and Handekannone could not benefit from faction war clip size bonuses
- Faction War Egg Hunt will now spawn zombies after 15s (down from 30s)
- Faction War Elimination will now display your kill total during the game.
- Fixed missing visuals in the Vaccine arena map for events that would make it look like you could walk through/over the walls.
- Fixed some incorrect text in the gun mod expert description.
- Various performance improvements.
Changed files in this update