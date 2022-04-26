 Skip to content

Tinkertown update for 26 April 2022

Early Access 0.11.0d

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Visually fix some gates
  • Fix an issue that sometimes prevented a world from loading
  • Fixed an issue where the bug report menu would freeze when reporting from in-game
  • Added a discord link in form of a QR code
  • Added support for 16:10 resolutions besides the current 16:9
  • Prevented video settings from breaking when an unknown resolution was encountered
  • Fixed an issue with Tables, being displayed as warped Tiles
  • Fixed the Oasis. You can't walk on the water there anymore
  • Fixed an issue where adventure mode was never enabled for new worlds

