- Visually fix some gates
- Fix an issue that sometimes prevented a world from loading
- Fixed an issue where the bug report menu would freeze when reporting from in-game
- Added a discord link in form of a QR code
- Added support for 16:10 resolutions besides the current 16:9
- Prevented video settings from breaking when an unknown resolution was encountered
- Fixed an issue with Tables, being displayed as warped Tiles
- Fixed the Oasis. You can't walk on the water there anymore
- Fixed an issue where adventure mode was never enabled for new worlds
Tinkertown update for 26 April 2022
Early Access 0.11.0d
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update