Early Access Out Now!

It's the minion-filled moment you've ALL been waiting for…

Superfuse is OUT NOW as an Early Access title!

So what's in this release you might ask? Here's the full report on what you need to know.

Enjoy hours of both Single Player Mode and Co-Op Mode for up to 4 players, and dive deeper into the mystery and lore surrounding Superfuse...

-Choose from a selection of 3 classes including the Berserker, the Elementalist, and the newly announced Technomancer with their 3 mighty minions! Take on monstrous mini-bosses Avalanche and the much-loved (or hated) Razor from our Beta Sneak Peek, as well as our fabled boss the Foreman...

Explore immersive game areas including the Outer Rim, the Conduit, the Edge of Space, and more…

Experience Endgame content including the Solar Map and the Contracts system!

Exciting stuff, what else is there?

What, all that not enough for ya?! Then enjoy brand new fuses, loot drop items including Uniques, additional in-game music from our EPIC OST (see more below) AND more of that sweet Superfuse artstyle too!

But what comes after Early Access?



Easy there, Enforcer. We'll have a lot to share on this in the coming weeks, including a roadmap that will answer many of your questions!

Wait, what if I need to contact the Support Station?

Well you're in luck! We have a fully manned station here, where you can leave feedback, submit bug reports, and gain technical support. Praise the Gods!



How can I join in the celebrations?

By attending our developer-led Superstream from today at 6pm CET on [Twitch](Twitch.tv/rawfurygame)! We'll also be celebrating on [Discord](Discolored.gg/Superfuse) and shouting about our release on [Twitter](Twitter.com/SuperfuseGame) too at @SuperfuseGame, so BYOS (bring your own Salt)!

Okay I'm ready! How can I play?

By heading over to our Steam store page of course! There you can purchase the game at €24.99/$24.99/£20.99, download, and step through our portal.

You can also enjoy seperately:

Our blessed OST by award-winning composer Michael McCann, with 16 killer tracks.

Our Digital Items Pack

Our Supporter Edition with base game, OST and digital items included, now 10% off!

So step through our Steam portal and experience Superfuse now!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1770080/Superfuse/

