Battle Bands Patch Notes #6

This 6th Patch moves us towards better stability and balance, with a few fun things thrown in as thanks for all the wonderful and insightful feedback. You are all helping to improve Battle Bands, immensely!
Bugs
Gameplay
- Royale bots no longer get "Patient Bridge" as often.
- "Roasting Their Past" now bolts correctly.
- "Comedic Lick" now bolts correctly.
- "Classic Joke Book" gear now counts to proper target and then activates instead of going up infinitely.
- Default Band name now remembers last band name entered always.
- Loading a saved game should properly retain upgrades (some upgrade text descriptions may be missing from the deck view, this is a purely visual bug)
- Card Removal purchase count is now saved so it will no longer reset with every load.
- Fixed issue with opening moment card removals not being saved.
- Fixed issue with reconnecting making it impossible to drive.
- Fixed issue when band owner disconnects during vendor so players no longer get stranded.
- Fixed issue when reconnecting where waiting for players screen is not cleared when on campaign map.
- Fixed issue when reconnecting during a match not correctly showing cards in hand until next turn.
- Fixed issue with moment after reconnecting with a bandmate who does not reconnect.
Cosmetic
- "Barely Beanie" hairstyle fixed bone weights.
- "Shirley Temple" hairstyle less jiggly.
- "The Riveter" hairstyle less jiggly.
- "Patchy" mask now has shine on the nose, and white teeth.
- "Perdy" glasses fixed color masking.
- "Pony Up" hairstyle mesh fixed.
Balance Changes
Bosses
- Goo Fighters: Tour Level 2, -1 "Viscous Verse" and -1 Max hand size. Tour Level 4, -1 Card Draw, -1 Energy, -1 Max Hand Size. Tour Level 5, -1 Energy, -1 Max hand size. Tour Level 6, -1 "Belch" -1 Energy, -2 Max hand Size.
- Scrap Titan: Tour Level 2, -2 Max Hand Size.
- Riff Rats: Tour Level 3, -1 "Family" Tour Level 7, -1 "Family"
- Bardbarians: Tour Level 3, -1 card draw.
- Coin Ops: Tour Level 4, -2 Max hand size.
- Caper Crew: Tour Level 4, -1 "Big Boss"
- Real Good Boys: Tour Level 7, -1 Energy.
Cards & Gear
- "Pensive" upgrade now gives +1 extra hype on muck.
- "Pleasant" upgrade now gives +1 more hype on draw.
- "Repeat The Beat" now has a second upgrade "Aggressively"
- "Well Thrown Sticks" no longer exhausts, "Speedy" upgrade replaced with "Burning"
- "Tell The Crowd They Are The Best" now only gives 3 Protection total.
- All "Loud" cards (Keys, beat, Riff, and Lick) now only require 4 plays to upgrade.
- "Defensive" upgrade now gives 2 Protection and no longer lowers energy cost.
- "Distracting Bass Lick" now only has 6 capacity.
- "Cymbal Practice" gives 1 more hype to all "Snare Hits"
- "Muse" now gives -1 extra Protection every turn.
- "Stretching Break" now tier 3 instead of tier 2.
- "Beautiful Memory" now only gives 1 energy to self on play.
- "Reverb Pedal" requires only 4 quicks to cause draws.
- "Magical Headphones" now have band draw 2 for every 4 louds.
New Features
New Cosmetics!
- "Finga" hairstyle added to store pool.
- "Blacklight" van skin added to store pool.
Quality of Life Changes
- Moments only count human players for votes resolving disconnecting moment issues and removing band leader vote advantage.
- Weekly Store only has Legendary and Rare Items.
- Added an Information Button during battles that shows useful information!
Thank you again for all of the incredible and useful feedback we hope the continued evolution is to your liking and that you continue to tell us more of what breaks and what you would like to see!
If you have more questions, comments, or are just looking for awesome Battle Bands players, head over to our [Discord!](Discord.gg/BattleBands)
