Dune: Spice Wars is available now in Early Access!

We are proud to announce that Dune: Spice Wars has entered into Early Access and is available to buy now on Steam!

After over 2 years of work, Dune: Spice Wars has finally launched into Early Access and we are unbelievably excited to have the opportunity to share our game with you all and work alongside you to develop and improve it over the coming months.

For the initial stages of the Early Access period we are going to focus on working alongside you all to identify which areas of the game need improvement, expansion or iteration and from this we plan to outline a developmental roadmap that will detail exactly what's is to come and when you can expect it. We'll keep you updated on this front!

While Spice Wars launches with more than enough content to sink hundreds of hours into, we have so much more in the pipeline and we can't wait to share it with you all.

All feedback and bug reports are absolutely invaluable at this time and will be paramount in our efforts to ensure that Dune: Spice Wars not only meets, but exceeds the lofty expectations of the community that has grown around this legendary franchise and will continue to grow alongside our game.

As such, please submit any bug reports to our dedicated bug reporting platform HERE

And provide your feedback either on the Steam Forums or via our Discord which can be found HERE.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1605220/Dune_Spice_Wars/

