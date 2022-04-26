Hello.
We made small updates such as bug fixes.
About v0.1.3.1 update.
-
Gameplay
-
Slightly expanded in-game sight. The camera does not move horizontally in the smallest room.
-
When the Dream Merchant explains the Unlock Shop, he explains the contract table too.
-
Enemies
-
Fixed sprites of enemies with crushed animations.
- Skeleton Archer, Zombie, Wood Golem
-
Totems
-
Fixed an issue where other product's price would be 0 gold when purchasing the lower left item in the shop while having an Apple Box.
-
Traces of Nightmare
-
Modified so that Hyperfocus does not cover the screen excessively in boss battles.
-
Fixed an issue where some buffs disappeared when reviving by a Dream in A Dream.
-
Fixed an issue where the stage 3 was restarted when clearing stage 3 while having a Dream in A Dream.
-
The Gauntlet's SpAttack will no longer push enemies while having a Insensible Monster.
-
The phrase 'Immune' will appear if you push or float an enemy while having a Insensible Monster.
-
The description of 'When you hit a non-mimic chest~' has been removed from Mimic Caution explain.
-
Objects
-
Fixed an issue where items were not appearing in pre-placed reward chests.
-
The contract is displayed above the contract table.
-
Fixed the problem of unlocking contracts that should not be unlocked.
-
Changed the layout of the unlock shop object to make the contract table more visible.
-
10% of cost will now drop when the pot statue fails.
-
UI
-
Modified the script such as the merchant's dialogue, totem and item descriptions.
- Changed words to be more consistent.
Thank you.
Changed files in this update