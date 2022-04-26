 Skip to content

Nightmare: The Lunatic update for 26 April 2022

v0.1.3.1 Update

Build 8626426

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We made small updates such as bug fixes.

About v0.1.3.1 update.

  • Gameplay

  • Slightly expanded in-game sight. The camera does not move horizontally in the smallest room.

  • When the Dream Merchant explains the Unlock Shop, he explains the contract table too.

  • Enemies

  • Fixed sprites of enemies with crushed animations.

  • Skeleton Archer, Zombie, Wood Golem

  • Totems

  • Fixed an issue where other product's price would be 0 gold when purchasing the lower left item in the shop while having an Apple Box.

  • Traces of Nightmare

  • Modified so that Hyperfocus does not cover the screen excessively in boss battles.

  • Fixed an issue where some buffs disappeared when reviving by a Dream in A Dream.

  • Fixed an issue where the stage 3 was restarted when clearing stage 3 while having a Dream in A Dream.

  • The Gauntlet's SpAttack will no longer push enemies while having a Insensible Monster.

  • The phrase 'Immune' will appear if you push or float an enemy while having a Insensible Monster.

  • The description of 'When you hit a non-mimic chest~' has been removed from Mimic Caution explain.

  • Objects

  • Fixed an issue where items were not appearing in pre-placed reward chests.

  • The contract is displayed above the contract table.

  • Fixed the problem of unlocking contracts that should not be unlocked.

  • Changed the layout of the unlock shop object to make the contract table more visible.

  • 10% of cost will now drop when the pot statue fails.

  • UI

  • Modified the script such as the merchant's dialogue, totem and item descriptions.

  • Changed words to be more consistent.

Thank you.

