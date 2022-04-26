PTU Update 26.4.2022 (PTU Build 858)

Crafting
-
Added to crafting:
- Speedometer (Controls, tables, screens, small devices)
- Laser tracker (Laser designator and tracker)
- Grid display Basic (Controls, tables, screens, small devices)
- Grid display Advanced (New node, right of basic YOLOL chip)
- 5-tube Rocket Launcher (Rockets)
- Fixed High Explosive Rocket (Rockets)
- Fixed High Explosive Dumbfire Torpedo (Torpedoes)
- Alloy crafting (New node, Advanced tech tree)
- Tier 2 alloys (New node, Advanced tech tree)
- Tripod plasma (New node, tools/weapons)
- Tripod Laser (New node, tools/weapons)
- Tripod Railgun (New node, tools/weapons)
- Recycler tool (New node, tools/weapons)
-
Added Alloy crafting to crafting categories
-
Added gyroscope to the basic research tree
-
Removed fast travel core from research/crafting environment
-
Added Factory Hall Flat 2x2 to Research Tree
-
Removed Fast Travel Core (mini) from craftables
-
Minimum crafting time changed from 1s to 0.33s, Max crafting time changed from 60s to 20s
Devices
- Fixed an issue where equipping the bolt tool no longer highlighted bolts
Gameplay
- Fixed an issue where the player character was briefly T-posing upon spawning
Ship Designer
- Navigation Data Logger parts added, located in Devices/ Navigation
Ship shops
-
Updated Mason and Zilant developer-made ships
-
Updated Ghidorah, TAC Eclipse, Firefly and Sphyrdinae player-made ships
-
Changed name and description of:
- Mason -> Mason Drillship
-
Added to Duratech ship shops:
- Frigg B
- DTX KVASIRB A
-
Removed from Duratech ship shops:
- DTX-FAR3-A Faradagr A
- LYNGBAKER A
- Sinthgut DTX-SGT5-A
- ORMVIDAR A
- DTX-NGL4-A Notnagel A
Ships
- Spaceship window plates primary material changed to "Glass"
- Fast Travel Gate Core is no longer required in order to use Fast Travel Gates
Stations
-
Window plates primary material changed to "Glass"
-
In Settings -> Graphics -> Stations, there is now option to set how many zones can be loaded in at once. The choice is between 2 to 5 zones.
-
If GPU memory is about to run out, zones start unloading to avoid issues
-
Added new developer stations to the universe
- Added Robur Station close to the Origin Fast Travel Gate - An easy-to-access PVP station with an infinite insurance transfer range and shared inventory and Auction House with Origin stations
- Added Farbelt Outpost station to the edge of the Eos asteroid belt
- Added a new Fast Travel Gate connection from the Elysium Moon to the outer edge of the Eos asteroid belt, near the new Farbelt Outpost station
UI
- Added settings for enabling/disabling player relation icons
- Fixed an issue where the bloom settings weren't available to players
PTU ONLY
-
Capital Ships
- Glass Alloy now affects the shell rating of capital ships positively
- Exutium material also affects the shell rating positively now
-
Crafting
- Fix on crafting material config for station windows
- Added more glass objects to station window crafting material lists
- Added crafting data for Gyroscope Device
- Added Capital Ship Dock Flat 2x2
- Rail cannon crafting cost reduced
- All alloys crafting costs reduced greatly
- Capital Ship support beam crafting costs reduced greatly
- Removed Ajatite from decorative station/capital ship block crafting requirements
- Removed Ajatite from crafting requirements for station frame blocks
- Material selector enabled for Capital Ship Plating Module (Alium / Exutium)
- Fixed an issue where alloy crafting items did not show up after researching
-
Devices
-
Recycler Tool
- Recycler Tool settings are now available
- Recycler Tool now consumes 1 electricity per second from the Power Pack instead of 10 electricity per second
- Fixed an issue where pointing at an Easy build mode ship with the Recycler Tool caused the whole ship to get highlighted
-
Added station permissions for factory reconstruction machines, and added a message on the terminal screen
-
-
Factory Halls
- Factory hall frames are now unremoveable if there's content inside them
- Resource bridge and crates now don't require a power network to function in factory areas
-
Gameplay
- Adjustments to Exutium Alloy Armor Value, from 5.0 to 4.4
-
Hangar Halls
- Fixed an issue where spawning ships from the hangar during warp caused them to be lost in space
- Added an error message for ships that are too large for the current hangar
-
Mining
- Patched a power consumption exploit involving the Mining Laser
-
Moon
- Newly constructed moon bases now have two 5x5 floors as options to expand into, with the first floor being only slightly under ground. Maximum expansions remain at 30.
- Increased radius of Moon Base safe zones slightly to accommodate the change of the shape
- Added 100m range from Moon Base Safe Zone border where no other Moon Bases can be founded
- During Build Mode, the zone below the current one is always loaded to ensure Support Legs remain loaded in
-
Ship shops
- Player made ship Sphyrdinae added to the economy
-
Ships
- Fixed an issue where spaceship's Transponders and the ships themselves could teleport away from the location they were left at if the player left the area
- Opened Fast Travel Gate Connection between new Moon Orbit Gate and Farbelt Gate
- Increased Fast Travel Gate travel speed by 100%
-
Tutorials
- Dismissible hints added for capital dock, hangar hall and moon base items
-
Weapons
- Fixed an issue where the sound of tripod weapons wasn't played to other players
Known issues
- Asteroid hauling area at Arma station does not work correctly
- Safe zones of Farbelt Outpost and its Warpgate connection will be considerably smaller, but these adjustments didn't make it to the patch build
- Ship stores are not requiring glass material for buying ships that do have glass material in them
- Robur station and Origin station's station storage and ship storage are not yet linked together
- Robur station has two Insurance Transfer terminals with the same name, which are considered as the same terminal due to this
- Farbelt Outpost's refill spots are missing resource bridges so they cannot be used. Ore towers can refill your ship's power and propellant too, so use those instead
Changed depots in test_auto branch