426 Patch Notes

Here's what's new since the last patch:

ːws_peaceː Fixed the super-illusive and hopefully last Metal Rolling Table glitch.

ːws_peaceː Reconfigured the Metal Packaging Table to package three joints at the time just like the rolling table.

ːws_peaceː Added real-time lights to all the grow setup light components. The lights are off by default and can be toggled on in the Graphics section of the options menu. Be warned though, that they will put additional stress on your GPU so if you're barely getting 60 fps as is, it's probably wise to leave them off.

ːws_peaceː Fixed the possessed office chair from hell, for those who like to go fassssst.

ːws_peaceː Added outdoor grow watering can upgrades.

ːws_peaceː Added new grow field lights. They're fully automatic and synced up to the day & night cycle.

ːws_peaceː Fixed an oversight with the Dump Yo' Junk App that allowed players to sell their lab keys and, in turn, lose access to their production labs.