PCMark 10 update for 26 April 2022

SystemInfo 5.49

26 April 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

UL benchmarks use a component called SystemInfo to identify the hardware in your system. This patch updates SystemInfo to version 5.49.

  • Updated CPUID module to improve compatibility with latest hardware.

Changed files in this update

PCMark 10 SystemInfo Depot 524393
