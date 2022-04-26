 Skip to content

Aircraft Carrier Survival update for 26 April 2022

HotFix #3

HotFix #3

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Admirals! We have made a few corrections to known problems:

  • Updated generators mechanic
  • Updated escort panel UI
  • Updated ally backup cost in sandbox - now it is 1 command point
  • Changed default chosen buff on admiral creation - defensive pos
  • Changed CAP mission - planes now have 35% to become broken upon enemy attack
  • Fixed negative command points
  • Fixed tactical maps custom mission
  • Fixed loading landing
  • Fixed sandbox mission Destroy multiple bases
  • Fixed/changed sandbox attacks
  • Added option to close Confirm window with escape button
  • Fixed Identify target mission
  • Fixed Send free mission escort skills

