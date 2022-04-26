Hello Admirals! We have made a few corrections to known problems:
- Updated generators mechanic
- Updated escort panel UI
- Updated ally backup cost in sandbox - now it is 1 command point
- Changed default chosen buff on admiral creation - defensive pos
- Changed CAP mission - planes now have 35% to become broken upon enemy attack
- Fixed negative command points
- Fixed tactical maps custom mission
- Fixed loading landing
- Fixed sandbox mission Destroy multiple bases
- Fixed/changed sandbox attacks
- Added option to close Confirm window with escape button
- Fixed Identify target mission
- Fixed Send free mission escort skills
