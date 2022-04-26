 Skip to content

Battle of the Four Towers update for 26 April 2022

Version 0.4.1 Patch Notes

Version 0.4.1 Patch Notes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

AI Improvements:

The AI has advanced and developed strange personalities that seem to affect their playstyle.

Bug Fixes:

The following bugs have been fixed:
-Fixed error that caused the game to crash when playing with an AI.

