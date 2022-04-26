Version 0.4.1 Patch Notes

AI Improvements:
The AI has advanced and developed strange personalities that seem to affect their playstyle.
Bug Fixes:
The following bugs have been fixed:
-Fixed error that caused the game to crash when playing with an AI.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
AI Improvements:
The AI has advanced and developed strange personalities that seem to affect their playstyle.
Bug Fixes:
The following bugs have been fixed:
-Fixed error that caused the game to crash when playing with an AI.
Changed files in this update