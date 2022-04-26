1.7.6 Test version update

Changelog
- Fixed all previous versions, if a program icon is not displayed in the dock, when the program displays the progress bar in the system tray, the dock will directly freeze or not respond
- The problem of adapting some programs with the suffix tmp does not display the icon in the dock
- Myfinder control center adds system focus assistant and multi-screen mode switching functions
- In the case of multiple screens, the display menu will also display the multi-screen mode switching function
- Adjust the dock to minimize rendering, switch to a self-made DLSS-like rendering method, render at 80% size in the background and then zoom in to 100% for display. When the window interface has a lot of text, the rendering will feel a little blurry. At present, this function is experimental. switch will be added
- Added a search function to the preferences interface to prevent some settings from being difficult to find
- Added the function of turning off mydock (there may be bugs if the test is not comprehensive), only one of mydock and myfinder can be turned off. If both are turned off in the preferences, it will be forced to display one after restarting
- Fix the problem that the airpods frequently show disconnection in some cases
- Corrected Korean translation, thanks @ojh050118
- fix other issues(I forgot, my brain is not easy to use, I feel like I have to use a notepad, I can't rememberːsteamfacepalmː)
It's a pity that this update did not add the function of displaying myfinder on multiple screens at the same time. I don't know if this is my bottleneck. I didn't write it well after a week of writing. It is always easy to get stuck and unresponsive, so there is no time to customize the myfinder menu bar, because the interface library is created by myself. If I add a new structural style, I need to develop it myself. The myfinder custom menu editor is Going to use that multi-list form.
The official version will be updated on April 30th. No new functions will be added this week, but some details will be added, such as myfinder showing the close menu, minimizing the rendering image quality, and hiding the bluetooth power display, etc.
Changed depots in testversion branch