Rebel Inc: Escalation update for 26 April 2022

Patch 1.1.4.3

Patch 1.1.4.3

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi,

Another small patch of fixes for rare under-the-hood crashes pertaining to the previous update

Don't forget to give the upcoming Spring Cleaning Update a try!

The Ndemic Creations Team

Changed files in this update

Rebel Inc: Escalation Content Depot 1088791
  • Loading history…
Rebel Inc: Escalation (MacOS) Depot 1088793
  • Loading history…
