Dorfromantik update for 26 April 2022

Beta Patch 1.0.4.3 - Translations & Small Fixes

Build 8624950

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
  • When the tile stack is set to infinite in Custom Mode, tooltip will now also show "∞" as a number
  • Fixes for one of the new music tracks
  • Reduced silence between music tracks
  • Changed flag hover sound
  • Updated Arabic, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, Japanese, Norwegian, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Swedish & Traditional Chinese translations

