- When the tile stack is set to infinite in Custom Mode, tooltip will now also show "∞" as a number
- Fixes for one of the new music tracks
- Reduced silence between music tracks
- Changed flag hover sound
- Updated Arabic, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, Japanese, Norwegian, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Swedish & Traditional Chinese translations
Dorfromantik update for 26 April 2022
Beta Patch 1.0.4.3 - Translations & Small Fixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
View more data in app history for build 8624950
Dorfromantik Main Depot 1455841
Changed depots in testing branch