Patch 1.2.0b

Major fixes
- Fixed a major error affecting the number of jobs created by the upper class (was 10x the intended value). A lack of workforce was probably affecting your city as soon as the upper class grew.
- Social class distribution % values were incorrect. Could lead to a negative incarceration rate. (Reported by Omnius, thank you!)
- The effect of policies on political affiliations was incorrect when the policies were mostly left leaning. (Reported by BiOxYdE, merci!)
- Effect of policies on pollution was incorrect! Eco-friendly policies now have greater effect on reducing pollution. Thanks to Alex Vagni for reporting this discrepancy!
- New algorithm for the propagation of pollution. Polluted areas were taking too long to clean up if pollution ceased. Pollution might get all over the place after loading your city for the first time with the patch, it'll take a few in game years to stabilize.
- Balanced the environment score (used for quality of life index and approval rate). Was wrong in polluted cities.
- Connected cities will now share jobs across borders when the unemployment is lower than 10%. Unemployment is no longer exported to connected cities, only jobs. Up to 10% of all jobs can be imported from a connected city. When the unemployment is too low, jobs from connected cities will no longer be available to dampen the lack of workforce.
- When upgrading a service building the employee current funding ratio is now preserved.
- The dollar reserve was not being saved when exiting the Nation or the game.
- Improved pathfinding significantly. Highways are used more often. Commutes can now be up to 2048 road tile long (640 before).
Other changes
- Added some extra safeties to prevent the education score to go brrrr.
- If you had more than 1 million USD reserve the exchange rate could equal to zero.
- Doubled the area affected by the carbon capture buildings.
- Census tool now shows pollution rate on roads, rails and walkways.
- Changed the color of the pollution layer to be more visible.
- Increased prevalence of rare ore and offshore oil.
- Census tool was displaying "Insufficient Demand" for vacant lots even when the demand was high.
- Shorten display of trade capacity in Nation UI.
- Improved port placement tool. Have to be rotated manually like airports by pressing TAB.
- Census tool did not give any information for farming tiles.
- Increased religion effect on birth rates
- Population growth from neighbor cities was not taken into account.
- Slums now participate to the Lower Class natural growth rate (births).
- Removed "Too Steep" limitation to road building.
- Removed "Unaligned Intersection" limitation to road building.
- Updated PT-BR localization
- The demand for slums would never decrease when many low income citizens were getting richer.
- Corrected tooltip for the trade capacity in Nation view.
- Lack of workforce triggers building decay more often.
- Changed how commuters pick a workplace. Generally choose location closer to their home.
- Residential buildings under construction no longer loose their occupants during construction (the city's population stays unchanged). (suggested by raxo8888)
- Government type "Utopia" was not being displayed in the top UI (also reported by raxo8888)
- Volumetric clouds in city view are now turned on by default for the preset 'High'.
Much appreciation for everyone that took the time to email me suggestions and bug reports!
Changed files in this update