Happy Mining Patchlog 0.3.2.0

Updates:
- Gold, Stone and Crystal are now displayed 3 digits behind the decimal point
- Added Chronos Buff : Reduces the respawn time of stones and crystals by 50% (Only Rat buff)
Fixes and adjustment:
- Added a Scrollbar to Trader Gary
- Removed automatic saving of video settings, the manual saving fixes the windowed mode is saving correctly.
- Male and female voice is now played correctly
(Is your voice wrong? Then you can fix it yourself at home. Just go to the upper floor and go to the "change clothes" function, then select opposite gender and back again, then it will be saved correctly.)
This only applies to characters that have already been created
Changed files in this update