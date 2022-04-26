 Skip to content

Black Forest update for 26 April 2022

Small Set of Fixes and Improvements

26 April 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • added night summary panel
  • morning transition should be better now (less sudden darkness)
  • updated Unity engine
  • added camera shake to indicate damage by monsters
  • several minor bugfixes and UI updates
  • lunchtime limit raised - peasants now eat lunch only when they have food for 3+ days stored (not 2+ as before)
  • balance: added 1 more field to Schramberg on easy

