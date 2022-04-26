- added night summary panel
- morning transition should be better now (less sudden darkness)
- updated Unity engine
- added camera shake to indicate damage by monsters
- several minor bugfixes and UI updates
- lunchtime limit raised - peasants now eat lunch only when they have food for 3+ days stored (not 2+ as before)
- balance: added 1 more field to Schramberg on easy
Black Forest update for 26 April 2022
Small Set of Fixes and Improvements
Patchnotes via Steam Community
