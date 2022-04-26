 Skip to content

klocki update for 26 April 2022

Cloud Save

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added a cloud save.
  • Fixed fullscreen issues.
  • Fixed glitching when rotating tiles.
  • Linux fix.

Hook 2 is almost ready and the demo will available at Steam Next Fest June 2022.
The final game will be launched on 30 June.
Cheers!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1871310/Hook_2/

