- Added a cloud save.
- Fixed fullscreen issues.
- Fixed glitching when rotating tiles.
- Linux fix.
Hook 2 is almost ready and the demo will available at Steam Next Fest June 2022.
The final game will be launched on 30 June.
Cheers!
