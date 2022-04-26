 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Resident Evil Village update for 26 April 2022

Resident Evil Franchise Sale Now Live

Share · View all patches · Build 8622836 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Now is your chance to experience Resident Evil at a reduced price for a limited time!

Explore More Titles
https://store.steampowered.com/sale/resident-evil

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1196590/Resident_Evil_Village/
https://store.steampowered.com/app/952060/Resident_Evil_3/
https://store.steampowered.com/app/883710/Resident_Evil_2/
https://store.steampowered.com/app/418370/Resident_Evil_7_Biohazard/
https://store.steampowered.com/app/254700/Resident_Evil_4/
https://store.steampowered.com/app/21690/Resident_Evil_5/
https://store.steampowered.com/app/221040/Resident_Evil_6/
https://store.steampowered.com/app/339340/Resident_Evil_0/
https://store.steampowered.com/app/304240/Resident_Evil/
https://store.steampowered.com/app/222480/Resident_Evil_Revelations/
https://store.steampowered.com/sub/84647/

Changed depots in qa_dev_02 branch

View more data in app history for build 8622836
VILLAGE WW2 Depot 1196593
VILLAGE JPD2 Depot 1196594
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.