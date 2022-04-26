 Skip to content

Fictorum update for 26 April 2022

v2.2.8 is Now Available!

Build 8622528

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey Wizards,

I hope you are having a great week so far! ːsteamhappyː Here are a few fixes for the latest version of Fictorum:

  • If a spell collision radius is larger than spell radius, the spell radius will be increased to the collision radius
  • Fixed a bug that would occasionally prevent certain destructibles from going transparent when in front of the camera
  • Cull distances for castle walls have been increased
  • Airwing will now have wings
  • Fixed a bug on the main menu that prevented character colors and inventory from loading properly
  • Massive runes will now affect Downvote
  • Fixed a bug with dash that would occasionally cause unlimited flight

Enjoy! Feel free to reach out if you have any feedback or issues.

