v2.2.8 is Now Available!

Hey Wizards,
I hope you are having a great week so far! ːsteamhappyː Here are a few fixes for the latest version of Fictorum:
- If a spell collision radius is larger than spell radius, the spell radius will be increased to the collision radius
- Fixed a bug that would occasionally prevent certain destructibles from going transparent when in front of the camera
- Cull distances for castle walls have been increased
- Airwing will now have wings
- Fixed a bug on the main menu that prevented character colors and inventory from loading properly
- Massive runes will now affect Downvote
- Fixed a bug with dash that would occasionally cause unlimited flight
Enjoy! Feel free to reach out if you have any feedback or issues.
- [Email](mailto:scrapingbottomgames@gmail.com)
- Discord
- Steam Community
- Fictorum subreddit
