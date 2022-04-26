 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

The Abandoned update for 26 April 2022

Version 1.7 Live

Share · View all patches · Build 8622479 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 1.7 Update Notes

New Features / Changes:

  • Serpent: A new enemy type has been added, which can spawn in all areas of the game.

  • Pause Menu: A new pause menu has been added with in-game options, currently Controls and Graphics settings.

  • Graphics Menu: New color scheme and button prefab have been added to the menu. The buttons will change color when selected.

  • Created new shaders for all enemies and some game objects.

  • New background added to the Chapter 1 Clear Scene.

  • Added new SFX to Bedroom interactable objects.

  • Added more Portals to the Outdoor level for those of us who like to explore!

Bug Fixes:

  • Graphics options will now load on game start.

  • Profile data will now be saved and loaded from the correct directory. This should not affect old save files from previous games.

Connect
Twitter: @Sly_Cat_Games
The Abandoned Website
(A work in progress)

If you are experiencing any issues please email me ( support@slycatgames.com ).

Thank you for supporting independent developers, your satisfaction is our highest priority.
All user input and concerns are greatly appreciated.

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.