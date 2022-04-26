Version 1.7 Live

Version 1.7 Update Notes
New Features / Changes:
-
Serpent: A new enemy type has been added, which can spawn in all areas of the game.
-
Pause Menu: A new pause menu has been added with in-game options, currently Controls and Graphics settings.
-
Graphics Menu: New color scheme and button prefab have been added to the menu. The buttons will change color when selected.
-
Created new shaders for all enemies and some game objects.
-
New background added to the Chapter 1 Clear Scene.
-
Added new SFX to Bedroom interactable objects.
-
Added more Portals to the Outdoor level for those of us who like to explore!
Bug Fixes:
-
Graphics options will now load on game start.
-
Profile data will now be saved and loaded from the correct directory. This should not affect old save files from previous games.
Connect
Twitter: @Sly_Cat_Games
The Abandoned Website
(A work in progress)
If you are experiencing any issues please email me ( support@slycatgames.com ).
Thank you for supporting independent developers, your satisfaction is our highest priority.
All user input and concerns are greatly appreciated.
