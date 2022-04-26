 Skip to content

Sky Haven update for 26 April 2022

Version 0.7.1.204

Version 0.7.1.204

Beta version is available in Betas tab(Right-click on Sky Haven in Library -> Properties -> Betas -> 0.7.1.204)

  • Bug fixes
  • fixed saving issue with missing buses
  • fixed floor mesh generation

Sky Haven
