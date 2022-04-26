 Skip to content

Desaturation Point update for 26 April 2022

End of Early Access Pre-Release Patching

Share · View all patches · Build 8622136 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Desaturation Point has received a variety of quality of life improvements, most of which will be explained in the subsequent patch notes attached to the release version of the game.

Here's a quick and dirty rundown of what changed:

  • Updated interaction icons
  • Implemented pause menu resolution fixes
  • Added random idle animation cycling to the apex monster
  • Resolved issues when playing the game using extra monitors
  • Updated game controls to improve UX
  • Fixed an issue where the text log game object would not appear in-game
  • Added a text screen to the generator object to indicate remaining powercells
  • Fixed a bug preventing footstep sounds from playing
  • Updated game logo
  • Misc. bug and quality of life fixes

Stay tuned for more updates soon!

