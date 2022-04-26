End of Early Access Pre-Release Patching

Desaturation Point has received a variety of quality of life improvements, most of which will be explained in the subsequent patch notes attached to the release version of the game.
Here's a quick and dirty rundown of what changed:
- Updated interaction icons
- Implemented pause menu resolution fixes
- Added random idle animation cycling to the apex monster
- Resolved issues when playing the game using extra monitors
- Updated game controls to improve UX
- Fixed an issue where the text log game object would not appear in-game
- Added a text screen to the generator object to indicate remaining powercells
- Fixed a bug preventing footstep sounds from playing
- Updated game logo
- Misc. bug and quality of life fixes
Stay tuned for more updates soon!
Changed files in this update