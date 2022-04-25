Version 0.118 Changelist (major update)

(New video/announcement covering the major features coming tomorrow)
- Major new part: Red Laser - Overpowered and over-priced
- Major new part: Attacher - Grab anything, including the ground, and hold on
- Major new parts: Flex Beam and Flex Beam Heavy - Connect ANY two connectors with a solid piece (in the Rope Category for now)
- Major new parts: Flex Pivot and Flex Swivel - Adjust the range of motion and starting angles (see next item)
- Major new Advanced Mode feature: Starting position/angle added to most multi-piece parts
- New advanced mode feature: Adjustable range of motion on some multi-piece parts
- Added Recent Parts category: Click on any part to add it to the recent list, remembers up to 16 parts at a time
- Improved player water physics: You can now make hacky boats behave better
- Made it more obvious when you destroy an objective structure
- Reduced issues with too many blocks (very apparent with Sandbox Resort and very destructive vehicles)
- Reduced number of decals that break off when collapses start
- Changed how most destruction sounds were calculated (was a bug in multiple places) - sounds will be louder in general, will continue to tweak over time
- Clear explosions on level start (prevents some exploits/bugs)
SOON-TO-BE FIXED ISSUES:
- Rendering of steering wheels' highlight when collecting crystals is wrong
- Rendering of saved vehicles doesn't show flex beams (or ropes)
