Isles of Pangaea update for 25 April 2022

New Protoceratops Model

Last edited by Wendy

Core:

✅Hatchlings and juveniles have more food restored per bite.

✅Hatchlings and juveniles don't get hungry as quickly.

✅Hatchlings and juveniles don't get thirsty as quickly.

✅Hatchlings and juveniles regenerate more stamina.

✅Improved the transition of moving between land and water for creatures.

✅Scent particles are once again visible underwater.

Species:

✅The protoceratops has a new 3d model, new animations, and 6 new skin texture variants!

World Map:

✅Water now renders differently on the world map.

