New Protoceratops Model

Core:
✅Hatchlings and juveniles have more food restored per bite.
✅Hatchlings and juveniles don't get hungry as quickly.
✅Hatchlings and juveniles don't get thirsty as quickly.
✅Hatchlings and juveniles regenerate more stamina.
✅Improved the transition of moving between land and water for creatures.
✅Scent particles are once again visible underwater.
Species:
✅The protoceratops has a new 3d model, new animations, and 6 new skin texture variants!
World Map:
✅Water now renders differently on the world map.
