WGT Golf update for 27 April 2022

1.77.0 Release Notes

1.77.0 Release Notes

Build 8621936 · Last edited 27 April 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Allianz Tournament - Tee off with Allianz on the Old Course at St Andrews, beginning 5/1
  • Virtual U.S. Open - Play in the 2022 tournament with USGA, starting soon!
  • Callaway Chrome Soft X Vapor ​Ball - We’ve added a vapor trail to this popular ball
  • Callaway Bundles - Equip your golf bag with player-favorite balls and clubs
  • PUMA Apparel - Gear up for the PGA Championship with new apparel
  • Boogie Down Showdown​ - Groovy, man! A new Showdown is starting soon

